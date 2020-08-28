Skubal will start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old was originally slated to start Game 2, but the Tigers decided to make a late change to their rotation plans. Skubal has covered 4.1 innings over his first two starts, allowing five runs on 10 hits with a 6:2 K:BB.
