Skubal will start Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers previously announced Skubal would have his start pushed back to Wednesday due to the potential for a rain delay during the early innings, but he'll end up taking the mound Tuesday since the start of the game was delayed instead. The 25-year-old has been dominant over his past five starts with a 0.84 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 32 innings.
