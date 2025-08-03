Skubal (11-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Skubal outdueled fellow ace Zack Wheeler, spinning six scoreless frames before allowing three runs in the seventh. He generated 20 whiffs on 98 pitches and has now notched double-digit strikeouts eight times this season. The southpaw leads all qualified starters with a 0.83 WHIP and paces the American League with a 2.18 ERA and 181 strikeouts over 140.2 innings. He lines up to face the Angels at home next weekend.