Skubal allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk across 2.1 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland Sunday. He struck out five.

Skubal looked better than he did in his first MLB start, when he was tagged for four runs on seven hits across two innings of work. The lefty still wasn't allowed to go very deep into the game, as the team pulled him after he tossed 69 pitches. Skubal is considered a solid prospect, so Detroit will likely keep him in the rotation moving forward and possibly ramp up his pitch count to build him up for 2021 and beyond. The rookie is lined up to face a strong Minnesota lineup on Friday in his next scheduled start.