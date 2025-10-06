Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Strikes out nine in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skubal permitted two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings in a no-decision Sunday in Seattle. He struck out nine.
Jorge Polanco proved to be Skubal's kryptonite, taking the left-hander deep with solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings. The Mariners didn't get anything going off Skubal aside from Polanco's exploits, and the southpaw was handed a no-decision after the Tigers rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth. Skubal has given up a total of three runs while fanning 23 batters over 14.2 frames in his two starts this postseason. He's lined up to start Game 5 of the ALDS, if the series goes the distance.
