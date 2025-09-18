Skubal did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

Skubal certainly appeared to be healthy Thursday after leaving his last start in the fourth inning with side tightness. The lone run against the left-hander came on a Jhonkensy Noel solo homer in the fourth inning. Skubal's now logged eight or more strikeouts in 16 starts this season. His ERA sits at an AL-leading 2.23 with a 0.88 WHIP and 233:30 K:BB through 30 starts (189.1 innings) this season. Skubal's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with Cleveland on the road his next time out.