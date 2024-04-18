Skubal allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits across 6.1 innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers. He walked one and struck out six.

Skubal has now given up two earned runs or fewer in three of his four starts this season, which has allowed him to post a stellar 2.28 ERA. The lefty also has 26 strikeouts across 23.2 innings, and his overall body of work makes him a very strong fantasy asset moving forward. Skubal is projected to take the mound again on Monday against the Rays, and he should be locked into lineups no matter the opponent, as he appears to be fairly matchup-proof at this point.