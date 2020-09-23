Skubal allowed two runs on four hits across 3.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. He walked two and struck out six.

It was a mixed bag for Skubal, as he showed good swing-and-miss stuff but was also taken deep twice. The young lefty was removed in the fourth inning after a single, a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs. Skubal now has a 6.00 ERA this season, though his 31 strikeouts in just 27 innings offers a glimpse at his upside. The 23-year-old is lined up to pitch the season finale Sunday against the Royals to wrap up his rookie campaign.