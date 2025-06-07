Skubal (6-2) earned the win against the Cubs on Friday, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

Skubal carried a 21-inning scoreless streak into the sixth before surrendering an RBI double to Kyle Tucker. The lefty ace threw 64 of 95 pitches for strikes and generated 12 whiffs, completing at least seven innings for the third straight start. On the season, he sports a 2.16 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and an outstanding 105:7 K:BB across 83.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with the Orioles next week.