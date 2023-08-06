Skubal (2-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Skubal did a good job of pitching his way out of multiple jams throughout the contest, outside of the second inning when he allowed one run to come across on a Manuel Margot single. The 26-year-old lefty would then hold the Rays scoreless over the next 3.1 innings before being relieved by Jose Cisnero, and the former has now given up one run or fewer in four of his six starts this season. The 5.2 innings of work also marked a season high for Skubal, who now holds a very healthy 33:4 K:BB on the campaign.