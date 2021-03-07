Skubal pitched two scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Casey Mize and Matt Manning might have a little more hype, but Skubal is another promising young arm in Detroit. The lefty looked sharp in his spring debut and he's hoping to build off an uneven MLB debut in 2020, when he posted a 5.63 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across eight games (seven starts). Skubal did strike out 37 batters in his 32 innings of work last season, though he also averaged 3.1 walks per nine innings. If the 24-year-old can exhibit better control in 2021, he certainly has the stuff to put up solid numbers.