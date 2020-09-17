Skubal (1-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals.

Skubal was a tough-luck loser as he was outdueled by Brady Singer. He surrendered a two-run home run to the third batter he faced, but settled in to strike out a career-best eight hitters. That was backed by an impressive 17 swinging strikes, a positive step in the right direction for Skubal. It's been an up and down rookie season for him, as he has a 6.17 ERA but a promising 25:8 K:BB across 23.1 frames. He'll line up to take his next start Tuesday at Minnesota.