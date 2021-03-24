Skubal allowed two earned runs across four innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He gave up five hits and five walks while striking out three.

This was Skubal's worst outing of the spring, as he hadn't allowed a run in any of his previous appearances, but at least he was able to limit the damage despite allowing a ton of baserunners. The young lefty has probably done enough to earn a rotation spot, though the Tigers have some decisions to make with Skubal as well as Casey Mize, Michael Fulmer and Julio Teheran all battling for spots behind Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull.