Skubal didn't factor into the decision Friday against Oakland, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Skubal was dominant through the first five innings Friday, holding the A's scoreless while racking up seven strikeouts. However, the left-hander would allow a two-run homer to Brent Rooker in the sixth before Oakland tacked on two more runs in the seventh, costing Skubal his second win of the season. While fatigue may have been a factor, he still generated an impressive 16 whiffs overall. After blanking the White Sox on Opening Day, Skubal sports a 2.92 ERA with 15 strikeouts and just two walks through his first 12.1 innings this year.