Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Stung by long ball in loss

Skubal (3-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

The Yankees made the most out of their hits, taking Skubal deep three times Wednesday. The All-Star left-hander served up a trio of home runs for the sixth time in his career, and he's now given up six homers in his last three starts since coming off the injured list after surrendering only two in his first seven outings of 2026. Skubal will be trying to right the ship when he brings a 3.32 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 66:8 K:BB over 59.2 innings into a scheduled rematch with the Yankees, this time in New York.