Skubal (0-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Skubal faced a stiff test on Opening Day, and that showed as he generated only eight swinging strikes on 80 total pitches. He still did a solid job of limiting runs and baserunners, but the big blow came on a three-run homer that he surrendered to Teoscar Hernandez in the fifth inning. There's no reason to panic regarding this performance for Skubal, though it would be reassuring to see him return to his typical dominance in his next turn through the rotation.