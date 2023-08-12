Skubal (2-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Red Sox.

Skubal gave up one run through three innings before serving up a three-run shot to Triston Casas in the fourth. It was the first homer allowed by Skubal this season. He's allowed 15 earned runs through seven starts but he's turned in four scoreless appearances already. Skubal will carry a 4.18 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be in Cleveland next week.