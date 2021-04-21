Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Skubal will serve as a piggyback starter behind Michael Fulmer in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hinch initially planned for Skubal to piggyback Spencer Turnbull (COVID-19 injured list) in the latter's season debut, but the team elected to alter its pitching schedule following Tuesday's postponement. The skipper noted that Fulmer will work about 2-to-3 innings before turning the game over to Skubal, who will likely face a similar limitation with his workload.