Skubal (6-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals. He had no walks and struck out five.

Skubal allowed two runs across six innings in his last start five days ago, but Wednesday's outing was more in line with other recent results. The lefty has now allowed four earned runs or more in his five of his last eight starts. During that stretch, Skubal has seen his ERA climb from 2.15 to 4.11. His early season success seems to be a distant memory, but he'll look to revert back to that form in his next scheduled appearance July 21 against the Athletics, as he'll get a little extra rest due to the All Star break.