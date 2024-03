Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday that Skubal will start Opening Day against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Skubal seemed to be an obvious choice after he logged a 2.80 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 80.1 innings across 15 starts for the Tigers last season following a return from flexor tendon surgery. The left-hander probably isn't going to be a workhorse but nonetheless possesses ample fantasy upside for the 2024 season.