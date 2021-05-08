Skubal (0-5) took the loss Friday versus Minnesota. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Skubal gave up solo home runs to Kyle Garlick and Jorge Polanco, which accounted for all the runs against the 24-year-old starter. Through 27 innings, Skubal has a 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB in seven appearances. He's now surrendered 10 home runs -- cutting his walk rate and keeping the ball in the yard will be key factors in the southpaw's development this season. Skubal projects to make his next start at home versus Kansas City next week.