Skubal (elbow) is completing a throwing progression and will throw a bullpen this week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal is playing catch for a week before being schedule to throw his first bullpen since undergoing left flexor tendon surgery. It's a major step forward for the southpaw in his hope to return to the Detroit rotation in the summer months. Because of how much time he's missed, Skubal will likely need to make a handful of rehab appearances on top of completing several bullpens before he's a rotation option.