Skubal (elbow) is completing his throwing progression and playing catch five times a week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Skubal is still expected to miss the first couple months of the season, but his steady progression bodes well for a return near the start of June. The left-hander was as good as anyone in Detroit's rotation in 2022, producing a 3.52 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 8.9 K/9 over 117.2 innings in 21 starts. He figures to take another step up in 2023 if he can return to full health this summer.