Skubal (elbow) threw live batting practice Friday at Comerica Park, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jonathan Schoop was one of the hitters that stood in against Skubal and told reporters that the 26-year-old left-hander looked "nasty." Velocity readings had him reaching 98 mph with his fastball at one point. Skubal is on the road back from August 2022 flexor tendon surgery and could be an option for the Tigers' starting rotation sometime in late June.
