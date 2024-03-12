Skubal skipped a potential Grapefruit League matchup against the Mets on Sunday and instead tossed 60 pitches in a simulated game, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This was done for strategic reasons rather than any type of injury, as Detroit will face the Mets in the second series of the regular season and the team didn't want their opponent to get a look at Skubal. The talented lefty has already been named Detroit's Opening Day starter, and he should be poised for a big year if he can stay healthy.