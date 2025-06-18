Skubal and the Tigers won't play the Pirates on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The game will be made up Thursday as part of a split doubleheader. The Tigers have already announced that Skubal will start the first game of the day, while the team will likely use an opener in front of right-hander Keider Montero for the second contest, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.