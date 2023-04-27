Skubal (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first mound work for Skubal since he underwent left flexor tendon surgery last August. The 26-year-old southpaw still has many boxes to check in his rehab, but he could perhaps be an option for the Tigers' starting rotation around early June. He was placed on the 60-day injured list before Opening Day.
More News
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Throwing bullpen soon•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Increases catch sessions•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Throwing fives times weekly•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Doing flat-ground throwing•
-
Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Getting in grip-strengthening work•