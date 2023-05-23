Skubal (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice later this week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The live BP workout will be a significant step forward for Skubal, who has been limited to bullpen sessions over the last month. Nearing the end of his recovery from August 2022 flexor tendon surgery, the 26-year-old southpaw might be a consideration for the Tigers' rotation by the end of June.
