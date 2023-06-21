Skubal (elbow) worked 2.2 innings in his latest rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo, striking out four while allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment and his second with Toledo, Skubal built up to 52 pitches (32 strikes, eight swinging strikes) and sported a fastball that averaged 95.9 miles per hour, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Given the workload he handled Wednesday, the Tigers may want to have Skubal make at least one more start in the minors to get further stretched out before he makes his long-awaited return from the 60-day injured list.