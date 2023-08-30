Skubal (3-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-2 loss against the Yankees. He struck out nine.

The talented southpaw gave up solo home runs to Gleyber Torres in the first inning and Kyle Higashioka in the fifth inning, not allowing any hits in the interim. Skubal's third run was unearned due to a passed ball in the sixth and he was tagged with the unfortunate loss as Detroit's offense failed to provide any run support. After maxing out at 5.1 innings in his first seven starts, the 26-year-old has gone exactly six innings in each of his last three outings, compiling a 3.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a dazzling 23:4 K:BB across those 18 innings. Skubal's next start is tentatively scheduled to occur on the road against a fledgling White Sox offense over the weekend.