Skubal won't start as scheduled Friday as the doubleheader against the Twins was postponed due to weather, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The start of Game 1 had already been delayed, and the prospects of playing for the rest of the day weren't promising, leading to the postponement. A doubleheader will now be scheduled for Saturday, and Skubal will start Game 2, while Matthew Boyd starts in the matinee.
