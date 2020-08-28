Skubal won't start as scheduled Friday as the doubleheader against the Twins was postponed due to weather, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The start of Game 1 had already been delayed, and the prospects of playing for the rest of the day weren't promising, leading to the postponement. A doubleheader will now be scheduled for Saturday, and Skubal will start Game 2, while Matthew Boyd starts in the matinee.