Skubal was named the 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner Wednesday.

After turning in a 2.39 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 192 innings alongside a 228:35 K:BB, Skubal was heavily favored to win the award, which is reflected by the fact he received all 30 first-place votes. The left-hander is now the fifth pitcher in Tigers history to take home a Cy Young Award -- a list that includes Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer -- though he is the only one to do so on his birthday.