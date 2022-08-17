Skubal, who has already been ruled out for the rest of the 2022 season, underwent successful flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for the season last week and was set to visit a specialist in Los Angeles, who apparently determined that surgery was necessary. Skubal remains without a recovery timeline for now, so it's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of spring training in February. The lefty made 21 starts for Detroit this season and finished with a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 117:32 K:BB across 117.2 innings.