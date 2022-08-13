Skubal is visiting a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday to check on his elbow and will definitely not return this season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Skubal was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, which technically left him enough time to return at the very end of the season, but it's now official that he won't pitch again this year. The lefty's initial diagnosis was merely arm fatigue, but a significantly more serious issue appears to be in play. Whether or not his absence will stretch into next season should become clear early next week.