Skubal (3-2) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out 11 in six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Skubal gave up six runs (five earned) during his final start in April, but he's been dominant over his first three May outings. The southpaw has posted three consecutive quality starts, and he matched his career high with 11 strikeouts during Sunday's victory. Since the start of May, Skubal has recorded a 0.95 ERA, 25:5 K:BB and 0.89 WHIP in 19 innings. He projects to make his next start on the road against Cleveland on Saturday.