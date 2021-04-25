Skubal is slated to work in relief Sunday against the Royals after Michael Fulmer makes an abbreviated start, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch didn't specify how long Fulmer would go and didn't say Skubal will follow him immediately, but the lefty should work at least a handful of innings in Sunday's game. Skubal last appeared on Wednesday, when he pitched three scoreless innings in relief following a four-inning start by Fulmer, so that could give some idea of how things will break down as long as the two pitchers are working in a tandem, though Fulmer is on short rest Sunday and may be pulled earlier than usual.