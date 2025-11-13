Skubal was named the 2025 American League Cy Young Award winner Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old lefty didn't receive all 30 first-place votes like he did in 2024, as four went to Garrett Crochet, but Skubal will take home Cy Young Award honors for the second consecutive season nonetheless. His 2.21 ERA and 0.89 WHIP during the regular season both represented career-best marks, as did his 241 strikeouts and 195.1 innings.