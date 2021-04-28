Skubal will start Friday against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Skubal was expected to pitch in some capacity in this game, but he had been piggybacking with Michael Fulmer recently. Instead of continuing with that arrangement, Fulmer will be available out of the bullpen Wednesday and Thursday. Skubal has not thrown more than four innings in an outing since his first appearance of the year, when he went 5.1 innings against Cleveland on April 4.
