Skubal said he is working to add a splitter to his pitch arsenal in spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Skubal said he's modeling his new pitch after fellow young pitcher Casey Mize. "If I could take Casey's splitter -- that's a pitch that I'm learning -- so if I could take Casey's splitter and just add it right to my arsenal, I would really like that," Skubal said. The 24-year-old lefty threw a fastball 58.9 percent of the time last season and mixed in a changeup, but the splitter could become his new out pitch if it develops. Skubal is vying for a rotation spot out of spring training and is one of several promising pitching prospects within the Detroit organization.