Skubal pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Pirates.

Skubal piggybacked with Michael Fulmer, and the two pitchers were able to preserve the Tigers' bullpen for the nightcap. Skubal was the more effective of the two, although he allowed more baserunners than Fulmer. The 24-year-old Skubal has a 4.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 14:12 k:BB and a 0-2 record through 16.1 innings this year. For now, the southpaw is expected to work in as a multi-inning reliever as the Tigers manage his innings in 2021.