Skubal (elbow) threw three scoreless innings and allowed only one hit while striking out five in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Skubal made his first appearance with Toledo and averaged 95.9 mph with his fastball. He threw 31 total pitches, so he'll likely need at least one more rehab start before rejoining the Tigers' rotation. Skubal threw 118.2 innings in 2022 before going down, so he should be able to take regular turns as a starter for the rest of the season assuming his arm remains healthy.