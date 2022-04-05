Skubal tossed five scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Skubal wrapped up his spring work with a tidy 1.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts across 13.2 innings. The lefty will likely make his regular season debut either this weekend against the White Sox or early next week against Boston. Skubal posted a 4.34 ERA and 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings last year, and based on his Grapefruit League results, a breakout performance could be on tap in 2022.