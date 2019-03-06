The Tigers signed Motter (face) to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 29-year-old recently took part in a tryout camp for the Tigers, who evidently felt he could provide some value to the organization as a utility man. Motter is likely reporting to spring training too late to have a realistic shot at cracking the Opening Day roster, but he could merit a callup at some point in 2019 if he shows well at Triple-A Toledo. He saw action in 17 games in the majors last season between the Twins and Mariners and owns a .191/.263/.312 slash line (58 wRC+) over 411 career plate appearances in the big leagues.

