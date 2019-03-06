Tigers' Taylor Motter: Earns minors deal from Detroit
The Tigers signed Motter (face) to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 29-year-old recently took part in a tryout camp for the Tigers, who evidently felt he could provide some value to the organization as a utility man. Motter is likely reporting to spring training too late to have a realistic shot at cracking the Opening Day roster, but he could merit a callup at some point in 2019 if he shows well at Triple-A Toledo. He saw action in 17 games in the majors last season between the Twins and Mariners and owns a .191/.263/.312 slash line (58 wRC+) over 411 career plate appearances in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...