Tigers' Thayron Liranzo: Missing Futures Game with injury

Liranzo will not play in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday due to a left finger laceration, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Liranzo was placed on Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list July 3 due to the finger injury. He hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to represent the American League in Sunday's Futures Game and has been replaced by Max Anderson of Triple-A Toledo. Liranzo is slashing .211/.343/.429 with one steal, nine home runs and 31 RBI across 201 plate appearances in Double-A this season.