The Tigers re-signed Nido to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Nido finished the 2024 season with Triple-A Toledo after inking a minor-league pact with the Tigers and now returns to the organization. The career .210/.245/.309 hitter over parts of eight big-league seasons could have a shot to open the year as Jake Rogers' backup.