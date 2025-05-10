Kahnle worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Kahnle has been excellent in his first season with the Tigers, as he's only allowed one earned run through 14 appearances, which has left him with a miniscule 0.61 ERA. The veteran righty recorded his third hold of the year Friday with Will Vest picking up his fourth save. Kahnle has five saves of his own to lead the team, and while Vest looks like the top closing option at the moment, both pitchers could continue to see ninth-inning work moving forward.