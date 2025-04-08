Kahnle tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Monday's 6-2 win over the Yankees, and his ERA remains at 0.00 for the season.

It wasn't a save situation for Kahnle, but he still managed to wrap things up in the ninth inning against the team he played for the last two seasons. The righty has yet to allow a run so far in 2025 across four appearances, and he's emerged as the top candidate for saves in Detroit's bullpen. With Jason Foley working at the Triple-A level, Kahnle could tighten his grip on the closer role if he continues to pitch well, though Beau Brieske and Tyler Holton may remain in the mix for saves as well.