Kahnle picked up the save Wednesday against the White Sox, throwing a perfect ninth inning with no strikeouts.

Will Vest has been Detroit's preferred ninth-inning option lately, receiving four of the last five save opportunities, but it was Kahnle who worked the final frame Wednesday. Vest allowed two runs on five hits in those chances and converted each one. However, Vest threw the seventh and eighth frames Wednesday. Kahnle is up to eight saves this season - one less than Vest - and it's likely the two will continue to split work.