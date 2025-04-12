Kahnle allowed a run on three hits and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Kahnle gave up a run for the first time in five innings this season. Ty France connected for a two-out single in the ninth inning, but Kahnle got Mickey Gasper on a groundout to end the threat. Friday's outing wasn't the best show of Kahnle's early work, but he now has two saves with a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB this season. That's put him atop the Tigers' closer committee so far -- he's tied for the team lead with Brant Hurter with two saves, but Hurter's saves have been of the three-inning variety as a long reliever. Kahnle represents a decent speculative option for fantasy managers in search of saves, but the Tigers' bullpen could end up being one where the hot hand at any given time is the one getting the ninth-inning duties.