Kahnle tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's 3-1 win over the Giants to record his sixth hold of the season.

Kahnle is now second on the team with his six holds, and he also has six saves, which is tied with Will Vest for the team lead. It was Vest who earned the save Monday, working the ninth inning after Kahnle cruised through the eighth on only 10 pitches. The two veteran righties are locked into a closer-by-committee arrangement for the time being, giving them both some fantasy value but also limiting their upside. Kahnle has earned the right to close out games, as he's now sitting with a 1.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 20 strikeouts across 21.2 innings this year.